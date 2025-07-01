Waterlogging hampers operations at Jamalpur BSCIC estate

Waterlogging has significantly disrupted production at small mills of the industrial estate and spoiled goods, including stored potatoes. Photo: STAR

Businesses inside the BSCIC Industrial Estate in Jamalpur, some 166 kilometres north of the capital Dhaka, are suffering due to dilapidated roads and, most recently, waterlogging caused by dysfunctional and clogged drainage systems.

During a recent visit, this correspondent observed severe waterlogging in several areas of the estate, including the main entrance.

The waterlogging has significantly disrupted production at small mills and led to the spoiling of goods, including stored potatoes.

Frequent power outages have further exacerbated the crisis. Entrepreneurs said prolonged power cuts were halting production, and many small factory owners now fear financial losses and possible closure.

Tarif Auto Flour Mill has already suspended operations, citing rising wheat prices due to the Russia-Ukraine war.

Additionally, the estate does not supply gas. As per agreements with tenants, the estate authorities were supposed to provide gas connections to all factories.

However, many factory owners claim they have not yet received the facilities promised.

Entrepreneurs also alleged that they are being forced to pay double the service charges, as both the Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Corporation (BSCIC) and Jamalpur municipality collect the fees.

"If we fail to pay the charges, the municipality refuses to renew trade licences," said a factory owner, requesting anonymity.

Kamal Pasha, deputy general manager of Jabed Agro Food Processing Limited, said, "Due to the lack of a boundary wall, we feel insecure, especially at night. On top of that, the poor drainage system continues to hinder our operations."

Many other factory owners voiced similar concerns.

Established in 1980 on 26.30 acres of land in Dapunia under Jamalpur municipality, the estate comprises 82 industrial units situated across 197 plots.

The estate prioritised women entrepreneurs in the early phase of plot distribution, and currently, all the plots have been allocated.

Of the 82 units, 56 are operational, six are in the process of being launched, 12 are closed, and eight units are entangled in legal disputes, according to BSCIC sources.

A total of 1,848 workers are employed in the estate — 723 male and 1,125 female.

Hafizur Rahman, executive officer of Jamalpur municipality, said, "Since the BSCIC is located within the municipal area, the municipality is authorised to collect housing and service charges. This is legal."

"However, I'm not sure why the BSCIC also collects such charges," he said.

Samrat Akbor, deputy general manager of the BSCIC office in Jamalpur, said renovation of 5,935 metres of drainage lines is currently underway and is expected to reduce the waterlogging soon.