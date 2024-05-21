USTDA, CdNet team up for Bangladesh International Submarine Cable (Bagha-1)

The US Trade and Development Agency (USTDA) has awarded a feasibility study grant to Bangladeshi telecom company CdNet Communications Ltd (CdNet) to expand reliable internet connectivity across Bangladesh through the development of the Bangladesh International Submarine Cable (Bagha-1).

The subsea cable will increase capacity and improve internet quality in both urban and rural areas, according to a statement issued by CdNet.

CdNet has selected Florida-based APTelecom LLC to conduct the study.

When implemented, the Bagha-1 cable will increase the bandwidth available to internet users in Bangladesh, helping to expand secured high-speed internet connectivity.

The USTDA study will assist CdNet in assessing options to identify the most strategic path for deploying a trusted subsea cable system in the country.

The USTDA and CdNet signed an agreement in this regard at the sixth Indo-Pacific Business Forum in Manila, Philippines.

"Across the Indo-Pacific, USTDA is building a portfolio of subsea cable projects with partners like CdNet who are committed to expanding their countries' broadband capacity through trusted subsea fibre optic cable systems," said Enoh T Ebong, USTDA director.

"Bagha-1 would help bolster Bangladesh's reliable and trusted connectivity to the world and unlock opportunities for emerging digital services, including 5G services, international data centres and international hyperscalers," said Chowdhury Nafeez Sarafat, director of CdNet.

US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas said USTDA's feasibility study will lay the groundwork for improved internet access and quality for the people of Bangladesh.