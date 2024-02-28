United Insurance’s profit rises slightly in 2023 

United Insurance Company Ltd witnessed a modest increase in profit to Tk 7.92 crore in 2023.

It was up 1.6 percent year-on-year from Tk 7.79 crore in 2022.

Therefore, the company reported earnings per share of Tk 1.78 (solo) last year against Tk 1.75 a year ago.

"The EPS was a little higher in 2023 due to an increase in premium income, interest income and unrealised gain in investment," the insurer said in a filing on the Dhaka Stock Exchange.

The net asset value per share slipped to Tk 31.42 from Tk 32.68 due to the prior year adjustment of reinsurance payable.

The net operating cash flow per share fell to Tk 0.51 from Tk 0.69 owing to higher payments of claims and reinsurance premiums.

The board of United Insurance recommended a 10 percent cash dividend for all shareholders for the year that ended on December 31, the filing added.