Truely secures $2m to accelerate global expansion

Travel tech company Truely has secured $2 million in fresh funding to accelerate its expansion in the eSIM market.

The latest investment round includes backing from DG Daiwa Ventures, Goodwater Capital, and Disrupt.com, along with continued support from existing investor Beenext.

This brings the company's total funding to $5.5 million following a previous raise of $3.5 million in October 2024.

Founded by CEO Simon Landsheer, Truely offers switchless eSIM technology that enables seamless global connectivity for travellers without roaming charges or physical SIM cards.

The company's travel-friendly eSIM service has gained significant momentum since the launch of Truely 2.0 in May 2025, particularly through its unlimited data plans designed for frequent international travellers.

The eSIM retail market is projected to surpass $3 billion in 2025, with close to 50 percent annual growth over the next four years, according to Kaleido Intelligence.

This surge is driven by a global shift away from physical SIMs, increasing eSIM compatibility in mid-range smartphones, and the demand for more affordable mobile data.

Industry estimates also predict that 10 to 15 percent of international travellers will adopt travel eSIM subscriptions by the end of the year.

A key part of Truely's operation is rooted in Bangladesh, where much of its engineering, product, growth, and marketing teams are based.

Chief Growth Officer Kishwar Hashemee and Chief Product Officer Touhidul Tishad, both of Bangladeshi origin, have played critical roles in the company's go-to-market strategy and product development, the company said in a statement.

The new funding will support Truely's next growth phase, which includes scaling its network infrastructure, launching localised pricing and payment features, and developing tools tailored for team and business travel.

The company is actively recruiting in Bangladesh, emphasising its commitment to building globally scalable consumer tech products from the region.

"We're actively growing our team in Bangladesh—bringing together talented individuals who are building products with a global impact. Truely stands as yet another proof point that global consumer tech products can be built from Bangladesh and scaled across borders," said Kishwar Hashemee.