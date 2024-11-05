Business
Star Business Report
Tue Nov 5, 2024 11:41 AM
Last update on: Tue Nov 5, 2024 05:18 PM

Business

Stocks surge in morning trade 

The prime index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange rose 1.59 percent as of 11:14 am
Stocks rallied in the morning trade today as investors were upbeat following the drastic cut in the capital gains tax by the National Board of Revenue yesterday.

DSEX, the prime index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), rose 1.59 percent as of 11:14 am. 

The index added 84.01 points to 5,336.50, continuing momentum from yesterday.

Positive sentiment dominated the market, with 351 stocks advancing. Some 17 issues declined and 24 remained unchanged. 

Turnover stood at Tk 288.17 crore on the DSE. 

Fu Wang Food Ltd and Aramit Cement Ltd surged 10 percent, driving the rally, while Peoples Leasing and Fin Services Ltd saw the steepest drop.

At the Chittagong Stock Exchange, the key index CASPI gained 152.39 points or 1.04 percent to 14,737.32 in the first hour of trading.

