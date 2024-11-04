Business
Star Business Report
Mon Nov 4, 2024 11:36 AM
Last update on: Mon Nov 4, 2024 11:43 AM

Most Viewed

Business

Stocks inch up in early trade

Star Business Report
Mon Nov 4, 2024 11:36 AM Last update on: Mon Nov 4, 2024 11:43 AM

Stocks edged up in early trading today, with the benchmark index DSEX rising by 0.49 percent. 

The DSEX of the Dhaka Stock Exchange gained 25.43 points to reach 5,216.29 by 11:06 am, recovering from yesterday's decline that followed a three-day rally.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Trading showed mixed sentiment as 220 stocks advanced, 101 declined, and 57 remained unchanged. 

Turnover, which shows the flow liquidity in the market, stood at Tk 157.79 crore.

National Tea Company Ltd surged the most, by 9.99 percent, while Tung Hai Knitting & Dyeing Ltd suffered the steepest loss. Its shares fell 5.71 percent in the first hour. 

The CASPI index, the key index of of the Chittagong Stock Exchange also edged up in the morning trade.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
তৈরি পোশাক
|অর্থনীতি

ঢাকা-কলকাতা এড়িয়ে মালদ্বীপ হয়ে পোশাক রপ্তানি করছে বাংলাদেশ

ব্যবসায়ীরা বলছেন—প্রচলিত পথ ঢাকা, কলকাতা, কলম্বো বা সিঙ্গাপুর দিয়ে পণ্য পাঠানো একদিকে যেমন ব্যয়বহুল অন্যদিকে সময় সাপেক্ষ।

২৬ মিনিট আগে
|শেয়ারবাজার

প্রতিষ্ঠানগুলোর ফাঁপা প্রতিশ্রুতিতে ক্ষতিগ্রস্ত পুঁজিবাজারে বিনিয়োগকারীরা

২ ঘণ্টা আগে