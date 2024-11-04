Stocks inch up in early trade

Stocks edged up in early trading today, with the benchmark index DSEX rising by 0.49 percent.

The DSEX of the Dhaka Stock Exchange gained 25.43 points to reach 5,216.29 by 11:06 am, recovering from yesterday's decline that followed a three-day rally.

Trading showed mixed sentiment as 220 stocks advanced, 101 declined, and 57 remained unchanged.

Turnover, which shows the flow liquidity in the market, stood at Tk 157.79 crore.

National Tea Company Ltd surged the most, by 9.99 percent, while Tung Hai Knitting & Dyeing Ltd suffered the steepest loss. Its shares fell 5.71 percent in the first hour.

The CASPI index, the key index of of the Chittagong Stock Exchange also edged up in the morning trade.