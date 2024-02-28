Standard Ceramic’s loss more than doubles in Q1 

Standard Ceramic Industries Ltd, a tableware ceramic manufacturer, posted a Tk 47.42 crore in loss in the July-September period of the financial year 2023-24.

The loss in the same period in 2022-23 was Tk 19.38 crore.

Thus, the ceramic manufacturer's loss was Tk 7.34 per share, up from Tk 3 in the first quarter of FY23, according to a filing on the Dhaka Stock Exchange.

Standard Ceramic said that the losses increased due to the dull overall economic condition caused by the cumulative effect of Covid-19 and the

Russia-Ukraine war, along with the high cost of imported raw materials and sea transport.

"The dollar rate fluctuation and around 155 percent rise in gas price have significantly reduced sales, yet the company paid full salary and met other fixed costs."

Shares of the company declined 2.36 percent to Tk 103.5 as of 1 pm today.