SIBL managing director Zafar, 2 DMDs resign

Zafar and former chairman Belal sued over attack on staff

Social Islami Bank Managing Director Zafar Alam and Deputy Managing Directors Habibur Rahman and Khorshed Alam resigned from their respective posts yesterday.

Their resignation letters came nearly 10 days after the Bangladesh Bank reconstituted the board of the Shairah-based bank to ensure good governance.

Confirming the decision, Alam told The Daily Star that he had already sent his resignation letter to the new board of directors.

The three top officials are presumed to be loyal to Mohammad Saiful Alam, the owner of Chattogram-based conglomerate S Alam Group.

On August 25, the Bangladesh Bank reconstituted Social Islami's board, freeing it from S Alam's grip.

Afterwards, M Sadiqul Islam, a professor of the department of finance at the University of Dhaka, was elected chairman of the bank on August 29.

The board also elected Md Anisul Hoque, representative of Hamdard Laboratories (Waqf) Bangladesh, to the post of vice-chairman.

On Tuesday, a case was filed against Alam and the bank's former chairman Belal Ahmed, who is S Alam's son-in-law, for allegedly attacking an employee.

Fahima Akter Majumder, the wife of alleged victim Masud Mia, filed the case with the Motijheel Police Station, accusing the two officials of assaulting her husband outside the bank's head office in Motijheel on August 8.

Alongside Belal and Zafar, 17 other officials of the bank as well as many unnamed individuals were also implicated in the case.

According to the case statement, Masud Mia was attacked by a group of individuals armed with weapons, including several officials allegedly appointed to the bank by S Alam Group.

The attackers gathered to demonstrate in front of the bank on August 8, three days after the Awami League government was ousted by a mass uprising.

The demonstration and subsequent attack were reportedly carried out under Belal and Alam's directives.

Masud Mia, who sustained critical injuries during the attack, is currently fighting for his life at a hospital in Dhaka, the statement added.

S Alam Group allegedly took the control of Social Islami Bank in 2017 by taking the then board of directors' hostage at gunpoint.

Since then, the group and its associates, allegedly with support from the Awami League government, reportedly embezzled thousands of crores from the bank and laundered the money abroad.