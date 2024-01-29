Samorita Hospital’s profit falls 64% in second quarter

Key index recovers after initial losses

Samorita Hospital Ltd, the sole listed private hospital in Bangladesh, saw its profit decrease in the October-December quarter.

The 250-bed hospital recorded Tk 14.48 lakh in profit in the second quarter of FY2023-24, down nearly 64 percent from the same period a year ago, according to a filing to the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE).

Earnings per share of Samorita stood at Tk 0.06, down from Tk 0.18 the previous year.

However, the healthcare provider mentioned that its profit grew nearly three times year-on-year to Tk 1.96 crore in the first six months of the financial year.

Shares of Samorita fell 3.18 percent to Tk 80 on the DSE as of 12.16 pm today.

The DSEX, the benchmark index of DSE, gained 4 points or 0.07 percent, to stay at 6,083 until 12.16 pm after falling to 6,057 in the morning trade.