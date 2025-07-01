Rupali Bank to issue over 45cr shares against govt equity

Rupali Bank PLC will issue over 45 crore ordinary shares against government equity as part of its recapitalisation efforts.

According to a disclosure on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) website yesterday, the state-owned lender's board decided to issue 45.33 crore ordinary shares at a price of Tk 15 each.

The price includes a face value of Tk 10 and a premium of Tk 5 per share.

The total value of the shares will be equivalent to Tk 679.99 crore in favour of the secretary of the Finance Division.

The issuance is subject to the approval of the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission, the bank said in the disclosure.

This move came at a time when Rupali Bank is grappling with declining profitability.

Its profit plummeted by 82 percent year-on-year to Tk 11.22 crore in 2024, primarily due to a fall in operating income.

As of May 31, 2025, the government owned 90.19 percent of Rupali Bank's shares, while institutional investors held 3.39 percent and the general public 6.42 percent, according to DSE data.