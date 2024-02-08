Runner Automobiles returns to profit as sales rebound

Runner Automobiles, one of the leading vehicle manufacturers in Bangladesh, recorded a profit of Tk 56.76 lakh for the October-December period.

As a result, the company's earnings per share (EPS) stood at Tk 0.05 against a loss of Tk 2.08 a year earlier, according to its unaudited financial statement.

The company attributed the positive result to its "significant sales growth" in its three-wheeler vehicle segment.

Runner's half-yearly loss per share declined to Tk 2.22 from Tk 2.89 in the same period a year earlier.

Its net operating cash flow per share declined to Tk 5.24 from Tk 10.51 due to repayment to suppliers, the company said.

Runner's shares rose 1.29 percent to Tk 39.30 as of 12:40 pm on the Dhaka Stock Exchange today.