Renata PLC launches new Dermatological Drug in the UK market

Renata has shipped the first consignment of Terbinafine 250 mg tablets, worth £1.5 lakh to the UK market. The product is being supplied directly from its factory located in Rajendrapur, Gazipur.

The product will be commercialised under a facility that is approved by the UK's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).

Terbinafine, an allylamine antifungal, is widely used for the treatment of onychomycosis of the toenail or fingernail due to dermatophytes.

The global Terbinafine market was valued at US $614 million in 2023.

This product is also available in Bangladesh under the brand name Terbimax.

Renata, through its subsidiary Renata (UK), entered the United Kingdom in 2018. Presently, several products are commercialised, with agreements in place with five distribution partners.

Stocks of Renata declined 0.75 percent to Tk 618 at Dhaka Stock Exchange yesterday.