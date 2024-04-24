Business
Prime Bank’s third-quarter profit rises 26% to Tk 131 crore 

Photo: Prime Bank PLC

Prime Bank PLC recorded a profit of Tk 131.34 crore in the January-March quarter of the current financial year.

This was up 26 percent from Tk 104.17 crore recorded in the identical third quarter of 2022-23. 

Thanks to the profit growth, the consolidated earnings per share (EPS) were Tk 1.16 in Q3 of 2023-24, against Tk 0.92 in the same period of FY23, according to a filing on the Dhaka Stock Exchange. 

Prime Bank attributed a growth in income from net interest and investment to the increase in the EPS.

As per the unaudited financial statement, net operating cash flow per share was Tk 1.19 in the negative in the third quarter, up from Tk 1.44 in the negative last year. 

Established in 1995, Prime Bank is a second-generation commercial bank. It has 146 branches and 153 ATMs at 140 locations in Bangladesh, according to its website. 

Shares of the bank were unchanged at Tk 21.8 as of 12:28 pm today.

Prime Bank
