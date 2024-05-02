Prime Bank, Hishabee strike MoU to boost retail banking

Nazeem A Choudhury, deputy managing director of Prime Bank, and Rakin Mohammad Savi, founder and CEO of Hishabee, exchanged signed documents of a memorandum of understanding at the bank's head office in Dhaka recently. Photo: Prime Bank

Prime Bank recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Hishabee, a business management startup in Bangladesh, to transform its retail banking through innovative digital integration.

Nazeem A Choudhury, deputy managing director of the bank, and Rakin Mohammad Savi, founder and CEO of Hishabee, penned the MoU at a programme held at the bank's head office in Dhaka, the bank said in a press release.

This initiative is a significant step towards digital inclusivity and operational efficiency for Hishabee's retail network, embodying both organisations' dedication to innovation and customer service excellence.

Under this strategic partnership agreement, Hishabee's Dokan app users can access Prime Bank's banking services seamlessly.

This collaboration promises to revolutionise the banking experience for retailers, making transactions smoother and more accessible.

