Star Business Report 
Sun Jan 28, 2024 11:56 AM
Last update on: Sun Jan 28, 2024 12:09 PM

Premier Cement shares advance  as quarterly profit jumps 30 times 

Photo: Premier Cement

Premier Cement Ltd, one of the largest cement makers in the country, saw its shares rise in the morning trade after recording profits that increased by nearly 30 times in the October-December period of the financial year 2023-24.

The cement maker recorded its earnings per share at Tk 2.09 in the second quarter of the 2023-24 fiscal year, up from Tk 0.07 a year earlier, according to a filing by the company to the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE).

Premier Cement's shares advanced 9.72 percent to Tk 59.8 on the DSE as of 11.16 am. 

The company recovered from losses in the July-December period of 2023 and reported  EPS at Tk 2.63. 

