NBR asks officials to come to office on time

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has asked the officials of its income tax wing to be at office ahead of the 9:00am reporting time.

"If an officer is unavailable at their station for being engaged in other work, his or her whereabouts will be recorded in the form of a written notice and hung in a visible place of their office," the NBR said.

The tax administrator yesterday issued the directives in an order signed by GM Abul Kalam Kaikobad, member of tax and administration and human resource management at the NBR.

The tax commissioner or director general will check the presence of all officers and employees working in their offices. If necessary, the official can take steps according to the rules.

"If an officer is on leave or out of the office for a meeting or any other reason, a notice in this regard shall be recorded and hung in a visible place," the NBR said.

The tax commissioners will also regularly visit the circle and range offices and give instructions on proper performance, it added.

The inspecting range officers will inspect the circle offices under their jurisdiction every 15 days and maintain the various registers, including stock register, return register, monthly tax assessment register, re-declaration register and penalty register.