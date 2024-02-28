Business
Star Business Report 
Wed Feb 28, 2024 04:07 PM
Last update on: Wed Feb 28, 2024 04:11 PM

Business

Mercantile Bank’s authorised capital to rise to Tk 2,000 crore 

Mercantile Bank’s suffix changed to PLC from Limited

Mercantile Bank PLC's authorised capital will go up to Tk 2,000 crore from Tk 1,200 crore now. 

The board of directors of the private commercial bank approved the decision at a meeting on Tuesday, according to a filing on the Dhaka Stock Exchange today.

The authorised capital will be divided into 200 crore ordinary shares of Tk 10 each. 

Authorised share capital refers to the maximum number of shares a company is legally allowed to issue or offer based on its corporate charter.

