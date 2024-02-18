Lub-rref suffers massive drop in profit 

Lub-rref (Bangladesh) Ltd, a lubricant producer, saw its profit nosedive 76 percent year-on-year in the July-December period of the financial year 2023-24.

The company's profit stood at Tk 3.6 crore, down from Tk 15.25 crore in the first six months of 2022-23, according to a filing on the Dhaka Stock Exchange.

Lub-rref also recorded a 22 percent decline in its net operating cash flow per share to Tk 1.40, which was Tk 1.80 in the same period the previous year.

Shares of the company declined 3.69 percent to Tk 26.10 today.