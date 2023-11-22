Govt to set up plant to produce power from waste

Each unit of power will cost Tk 21.16

The government will now set up a power plant in Brahmanbaria to generate electricity from waste and each unit will cost Tk 21.16.

The Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) will establish the plant to produce 11 megawatt (MW) of electricity.

If electricity is purchased at tariff rates, the government will have to pay around Tk 4,068 crore to the plant at a rate of Tk 21.105 a kilowatt hour for a period of 25 years.

The cabinet committee on public purchase today approved a proposal to this end in a meeting with Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal in the chair.

Bangladesh Power Development Board approved a tender for setting up the plant in Brahmanbaria municipality, Cabinet Division Additional Secretary Sayeed Mahbub Khan said after the meeting.

Moreover, the cabinet committee also gave tariff approval for setting up a 100-MW (AC) solar power plant by the BPDB in Sonagazi upazila of Feni.

If electricity is purchased at tariff rates, the government will have to pay Tk 3,566.4 crore to the plant at a rate of Tk 11.0058 a kilowatt hour for a period of 20 years.