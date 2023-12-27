Business
Star Business Report
Wed Dec 27, 2023 10:07 PM
Last update on: Wed Dec 27, 2023 10:07 PM

Garment brings $42.83b Jan-Nov

Star Business Report
Wed Dec 27, 2023 10:07 PM
Government Briefs US on Labor Rights Update

Earnings from garment export from Bangladesh increased by 4.35 percent in the January-November period to $42.83 billion, mainly to non-traditional markets, according to data from the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB).

According to data from World Trade Organization (WTO), the global size of garment trade in 2022 was $576 billion and in 2023 the amount will be a little bit less because of the geopolitical challenges.

In the January-November period, garment shipments to Europe increased by only 2.28 percent, according to data compiled by the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA).

In the US, the earnings from garment export in the same period declined by 9 percent, it said.

Meanwhile, garment shipments to non-traditional markets except the US, Canada, the UK and the EU, increased by 22.53 percent in the January-November period of the current year compared to the same period of last year.

