Exports grow 8.58% in FY25

Operations at Chattogram port have resumed for both import and export activities after a two-day shutdown, which had left approximately 3,500 TEUs of export containers stranded. The photo shows the bustling port with numerous containers and ships, indicating renewed activity. Photo: Rajib Raihan

Exports from Bangladesh grew by 8.58 percent year-on-year to $48.28 billion in the 2024-25 fiscal year, according to data from the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) today.

However, monthly exports in June declined by 7.55 percent year-on-year to $3.33 billion, said Md Anwar Hossain, vice-chairman of the EPB.

The export figure could have been much higher had there not been a long holiday in June during Eid-ul-Azha, when production at factories remained closed, he said.

Moreover, exports to India also fell because of recent Indo-Bangla trade tensions, he added.

The complete shutdown and movement by officials of the National Board of Revenue also affected exports in June, he said.