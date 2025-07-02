Exports grow 8.58% in FY25
Exports from Bangladesh grew by 8.58 percent year-on-year to $48.28 billion in the 2024-25 fiscal year, according to data from the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) today.
However, monthly exports in June declined by 7.55 percent year-on-year to $3.33 billion, said Md Anwar Hossain, vice-chairman of the EPB.
The export figure could have been much higher had there not been a long holiday in June during Eid-ul-Azha, when production at factories remained closed, he said.
Moreover, exports to India also fell because of recent Indo-Bangla trade tensions, he added.
The complete shutdown and movement by officials of the National Board of Revenue also affected exports in June, he said.
