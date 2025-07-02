Business
Star Business Report
Wed Jul 2, 2025 04:28 PM
Last update on: Wed Jul 2, 2025 05:04 PM

Most Viewed

Business
Business

Exports grow 8.58% in FY25

Wed Jul 2, 2025 04:28 PM
Last update on: Wed Jul 2, 2025 05:04 PM
However, June’s shipment fell 7.55% year-on-year
Star Business Report
Wed Jul 2, 2025 04:28 PM Last update on: Wed Jul 2, 2025 05:04 PM
Operations at Chattogram port have resumed for both import and export activities after a two-day shutdown, which had left approximately 3,500 TEUs of export containers stranded. The photo shows the bustling port with numerous containers and ships, indicating renewed activity. Photo: Rajib Raihan

Exports from Bangladesh grew by 8.58 percent year-on-year to $48.28 billion in the 2024-25 fiscal year, according to data from the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) today.

However, monthly exports in June declined by 7.55 percent year-on-year to $3.33 billion, said Md Anwar Hossain, vice-chairman of the EPB.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The export figure could have been much higher had there not been a long holiday in June during Eid-ul-Azha, when production at factories remained closed, he said.

Moreover, exports to India also fell because of recent Indo-Bangla trade tensions, he added.

The complete shutdown and movement by officials of the National Board of Revenue also affected exports in June, he said.

Related topic:
export growth Bangladesh
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Export performance of major sectors Jul-Sep of FY25

Exports grow 5% in Jul-Sep, EPB admits $3b mismatch

8m ago
Bangladesh Bank's payment data revision

Slow export, fall in remittance to put pressure on economy

1y ago

Better logistics may boost exports by 20%: experts

2y ago
Growth of Exports of Major Sector

Buoyancy in exports continues

6m ago
Powered by apparel, exports rise 21% in Oct

Powered by apparel, exports rise 21% in Oct

7m ago
|আন্তর্জাতিক

জোহরানের সরকারি দোকান চালুর ভাবনা যুক্তরাষ্ট্রে নতুন নয়

নিউইয়র্কের আসন্ন মেয়র নির্বাচনের প্রচারণায় কম আয়ের মানুষদের জন্য সরকারি মুদি দোকান খোলার প্রতিশ্রুতি দিয়েছেন ডেমোক্র্যাটিক পার্টির মনোনীত প্রার্থী জোহরান মামদানি। এ জন্য তিনি পেয়েছেন ‘কমিউনিস্ট’ তকমা।

৩৮ মিনিট আগে
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

সাবেক সংসদ সদস্য নাঈমুর রহমান দুর্জয় গ্রেপ্তার

এইমাত্র