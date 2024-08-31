EXIM Bank appoints Md Nazrul Islam Swapan as chairman

Md Nazrul Islam Swapan, a businessman and industrialist, was unanimously elected as the chairman of the board of directors yesterday .

The decision was taken at the 174th board meeting of the Exim Bank, said a press release.

Before this, he served as a member of the board of directors of the same bank, according to a press release.

He earned his bachelor's and master's degrees in social science from Chittagong University. He has a long experience of 44 years in readymade garments sector.

At present, he is the Chairman and Managing Director of Tivoli Apparels Limited and Galaxy Stitch Limited.

He has been recognised as a commercially important person since 2000.

Swapan has extensive expertise in real estate and aviation.