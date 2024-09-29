EU to vote on Oct 4 to finalize tariffs for China-made EVs, Bloomberg News reports

People try an electric vehicle at Geely’s booth during the China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) in Beijing on December 1, 2023. Photo: AFP/FILE

The European Union is planning to vote on whether to introduce tariffs as high as 45 percent on imported electric vehicles made in China on Oct. 4, Bloomberg News reported on Saturday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Member states have received a draft of the regulation for the proposed measures, the report said, adding that the new date could still change.

According to the report, the vote among the bloc's member states was slightly delayed amid last-minute negotiations with Beijing to try to find a resolution that would avoid the new levies.

The European Commission did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The European Commission is on the verge of proposing final tariffs of up to 35.3 percent on EVs built in China, on top of the EU's standard 10 percent car import duty.

The proposed final duties will be subject to a vote by the EU's 27 members. They will be implemented by the end of October unless a qualified majority of 15 EU members representing 65 percent of the EU population votes against the levies.