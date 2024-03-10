Eastland Insurance’s profit declines in 2023

Eastland Insurance Company Ltd's profits fell 30 percent year-on-year to Tk 9.56 crore in 2023.

The insurance company recorded Tk 13.67 crore profits the previous year.

The slide in profit resulted in an earnings per share (EPS) of Tk 1.14 in 2023, which was Tk 1.63 in 2022, according to a filing on the Dhaka Stock Exchange.

Eastland's net operating cash flow per share dipped to Tk 0.83 from Tk 0.92 in 2022, due to a slowdown in net premium income.

Its board recommended a 10 percent cash dividend for general shareholders.

The insurer's stock opened at Tk 28.8 on the DSE but slid 3.32 percent to Tk 26.2 today.