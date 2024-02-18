Doreen halts Feni power plant as contract expires

It also halted its Narsingdhi power plant in December

Private electricity producer Doreen Power Generations and Systems Ltd said it has closed its 22-megawatt plant in Feni as the government has yet to extend the contract on power purchase.

The previous agreement between Doreen and the Bangladesh Power Development Board expired on February 15, the company said in a filing to the Dhaka Stock Exchange today.

Doreen's power plant is one of the three plants it operates. Other plants are in Tangail and Narsingdhi.

The company also halted operations of its Narshingdhi plant in December, citing the same reason.

The company said it had applied for an extension of the contract for supplying electricity to the Power Division in February 2023, which is 'under consideration.'

The plant stopped its operations on February 15 and will wait for further instructions from the government to resume operations.

Shares of the company declined 2.05 percent to Tk 42.9 as of 11:52 am today.