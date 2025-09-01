DCCI team to join Taiwan agriculture expo

An eight-member business delegation of the Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) will leave Dhaka for Taiwan tomorrow to take part in the Taiwan Smart Agriweek Expo 2025, scheduled for September 3-5.

The team, led by DCCI Senior Vice President Razeev H Chowdhury, will explore smart solutions in agriculture, aquaculture, livestock and feed, cold-chain, agro-food, and sustainable farming, according to a press release today.

The participating companies will also engage with industry leaders and potential partners to learn about the latest innovations, modern technology, and smart agro-processing across the value chain.

The Taiwan Smart Agriweek focuses on five core values: sustainability, market, advancement, resilience, and technology. The event will highlight technology-driven equipment and solutions to address agricultural challenges across the farm-to-table chain.

During the visit, the DCCI delegates will attend conferences on emerging topics and hold several matchmaking meetings with Taiwanese counterparts. The chamber expects the trip to help participants learn about global trends in sustainable agriculture, improve export readiness, and adopt innovative, technology-based solutions in their operations.

The participating members are: Razeev H Chodhury, senior vice president, DCCI, and managing director, Arco Cold Storage Ltd, Rasheed Mymunul Islam, director, DCCI and deputy managing director, Monno Agro & General Machinery Ltd, Saif Uddowlah, director, DCCI and managing director, Petrochem Bangladesh Ltd, M Mosharrof Hossain, director, DCCI, and CEO & proprietor, Advance Office Technology & Services, Abdullah Abu Bakr, co-founder & CEO, and Tariqul Islam Chowdhory, founder, and managing director of Farmers Market Asia, Asif Jasim, managing director, Meghna Packaging Ltd, and Tajwar Muhammed Awal, director, Lal Teer Seed Ltd.