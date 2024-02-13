Companies that win gold in govt’s export trophies
The government yesterday named the winners of the National Export Trophy for fiscal 2021-22.
The recognition is awarded to those which bring home the highest amount of export proceeds.
The government will recognise 77 exporters in 28 categories.
Rifat Garments Ltd is set to receive the highest award, the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Export Trophy.
Twenty-eight companies have won the accolade in the gold category, twenty-seven in the silver category, and 22 in the bronze category.
Here is the list of the gold winners:
1. Windy Apparels Ltd
2. Liberty Knitwear Ltd
3. Badshah Textiles Ltd
4. Nice Denim Mills Ltd
5. Zaber & Zubair Fabrics Ltd
6. Noman Terry Towel Mills Ltd
7. Sobi Fish Processing Industries Ltd.
8. Popular Jute Exchange Ltd
9. Janata Jute Mills Ltd
10. Picard Bangladesh Ltd
11. Bay footwear Ltd
12. Indigo Corporation Ltd
13. Habiganj Agro Ltd
14. Karupannya Rangpur Ltd
15. Durable Plastic Ltd
16. AllPlast Bangladesh Ltd
17. Shinepukur Ceramics Ltd
18. M & U Cycle Ltd
19. Walton High-Tech industries PLC
20. Marine Safety System Ltd
21. Beximco Pharmaceuticals Ltd
22. ServicEngine Ltd
23. Universal Jeans Ltd
24. Star Packaging & Accessories Ltd
25. M & U Packaging Ltd
26. Hair Style Factory Ltd
27. Expo Freight Ltd
28. Pioneer Knitwears (BD) Ltd
