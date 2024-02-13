Companies that win gold in govt’s export trophies

The government yesterday named the winners of the National Export Trophy for fiscal 2021-22.

The recognition is awarded to those which bring home the highest amount of export proceeds.

The government will recognise 77 exporters in 28 categories.

Rifat Garments Ltd is set to receive the highest award, the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Export Trophy.

Twenty-eight companies have won the accolade in the gold category, twenty-seven in the silver category, and 22 in the bronze category.

Here is the list of the gold winners:

1. Windy Apparels Ltd

2. Liberty Knitwear Ltd

3. Badshah Textiles Ltd

4. Nice Denim Mills Ltd

5. Zaber & Zubair Fabrics Ltd

6. Noman Terry Towel Mills Ltd

7. Sobi Fish Processing Industries Ltd.

8. Popular Jute Exchange Ltd

9. Janata Jute Mills Ltd

10. Picard Bangladesh Ltd

11. Bay footwear Ltd

12. Indigo Corporation Ltd

13. Habiganj Agro Ltd

14. Karupannya Rangpur Ltd

15. Durable Plastic Ltd

16. AllPlast Bangladesh Ltd

17. Shinepukur Ceramics Ltd

18. M & U Cycle Ltd

19. Walton High-Tech industries PLC

20. Marine Safety System Ltd

21. Beximco Pharmaceuticals Ltd

22. ServicEngine Ltd

23. Universal Jeans Ltd

24. Star Packaging & Accessories Ltd

25. M & U Packaging Ltd

26. Hair Style Factory Ltd

27. Expo Freight Ltd

28. Pioneer Knitwears (BD) Ltd