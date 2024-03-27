‘Clear workers’ salaries, bonuses before Eid’

State minister for labour urges industry owners

The government has urged industry owners to pay workers' salaries and festival bonuses before the start of the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays.

State Minister for Labour and Employment Nazrul Islam Chowdhury made the call at a press briefing following a meeting with the representatives of the National Tripartite Consultative Council at the labour ministry today.

No specific date has yet been set, but the payments should be cleared before the start of the government holidays for the upcoming Eid holidays, he said.

He further clarified that the workers' Eid holidays will be equal and not shorter than the government-declared holidays.

Moreover, no worker can be terminated or laid off before Eid, Chowdhury said.

The payments should be cleared in time to avoid any untoward protest for salaries and bonuses before Eid, he said.