City Bank strikes deal to sell Pioneer Insurance Company’s products

City Bank has signed a bancassurance agreement with Pioneer Insurance Company to commence the sale of non-life insurance policies.

Mashrur Arefin, managing director and CEO of the bank, and Syed Shahriyar Ahsan, chief executive officer of the non-life insurer, penned the deal at the bank's head office in Dhaka today, the bank said in a press release.

City Bank will offer insurance policies to its customers issued by Pioneer Insurance Company under the bancassurance guidelines of the Bangladesh Bank and the Insurance Development and Regulatory Authority.

Sheikh Mohammad Maroof, additional managing director and chief business officer of the bank, Mohammad Mahbubur Rahman, additional managing director and chief financial officer, Kazi Azizur Rahman, deputy managing director and chief information officer, Ashanur Rahman, chief economist and country business manager, Nurullah Chaudhury, deputy managing director and head of corporate banking, Arup Haider, head of retail banking, Nishat Anwar, head of human resources, and Subir Kumar Kundu, chief bancassurance officer, were present.

From the insurer's side, SM Mizanur Rahman, deputy managing director and company secretary, SM Jasim Uddin, deputy managing director, Ruhie Das Karmaker, assistant managing director, and M Nazib Iqbal, executive vice-president, were present.