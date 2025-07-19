China, Bangladesh firms explore ceramic sector collaboration

Asian Ceramics Technology 50 Forum – Dhaka held in the capital

Leading ceramic companies and technology experts from China have expressed their willingness to explore investment opportunities in Bangladesh and share technical know-how.

They shared their thoughts in the presence of top officials from Bangladesh's leading ceramic manufacturers at the Asian Ceramics Technology 50 Forum – Dhaka today.

The Bangladesh Ceramic Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BCMEA) and Foshan Uniceramics Expo jointly organised the daylong event at Hotel Amari Dhaka in the capital.

With the theme "Product Quality & Production Efficiency Enhancement and Investment Opportunities in Bangladesh – Win-Win Cooperation," the forum brought together ceramics industry leaders, technical experts, and stakeholders from Bangladesh and China.

Delivering the welcome address, Irfan Uddin, general secretary of BCMEA, said events like this forum help strengthen ties between the two nations and drive sectoral growth.

"China's technological advancements and global leadership in ceramics have long inspired us," he added.

Md Mamunur Rashid, acting president of BCMEA, highlighted the investment opportunities in Bangladesh.

The government has allowed significant incentives for investors under the changing socio-economic scenarios in Bangladesh, he added.

The daylong event featured three technical sessions focusing on key areas: enhancing product quality and production efficiency, cost reduction, performance optimisation, and investment opportunities in Bangladesh. Experts from both countries presented cutting-edge solutions and shared experiences in ceramic production, equipment, and management.

Li Xinliang, president of Ceramic Town Weekly and general manager of Foshan Uniceramics Development Co. Ltd, and Luo Fei, an equipment technology expert, represented China's advanced ceramic expertise.

Speakers from Bangladesh included leaders from Akij Ceramics, DBL Ceramics, Meghna Ceramic Industries, and LankaBangla Investments.

Abdul Hakim Sumon, senior vice president of BCMEA, also spoke.