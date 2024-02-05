Business
Star Business Report 
Mon Feb 5, 2024 03:58 PM
Mon Feb 5, 2024 04:04 PM

BUILD appoints FBCCI president as new chairperson 

Photo: FBCCI

Mahbubul Alam, president of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI), has been appointed as the chairperson of the Business Initiative Leading Development (BUILD). 

A board meeting took place at the conference room of the private-sector think-tank in Motijheel on February 4 regarding the appointment, according to a press release. 

Alam, also a former president of the Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry, will serve as the chairperson of the BUILD for 2024-25. He succeeded Nihad Kabir.

