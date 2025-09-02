BO account fee cut to Tk 150, effective from this fiscal year

The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) has cut the annual fee for maintaining Beneficiary Owners' (BO) accounts to Tk 150, down from Tk 450.

The new fee will apply from the current fiscal year (FY) 2025-26, the regulator said in a press release today.

As of March 2025, the BSEC announced plans to reduce the charges.

Under the revised structure, Tk 50 from the fee will go to each of the depository, the depository participants, and the BSEC.

A formal notification on the change is expected to be issued shortly.