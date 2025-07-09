BB forms Tk 25cr fund for July injured and martyrs’ families

Bangladesh Bank has decided to form a special fund of Tk 25 crore to support the treatment of protesters injured during the July uprising and to provide financial assistance to the families of those killed.

Of the total amount, Tk 14 crore will come from the central bank's own resources, while the remaining Tk 11 crore will be contributed by 11 commercial banks. Each of these banks posted over Tk 400 crore in net profit in the last fiscal year and will contribute Tk 1 crore each, sources said.

The decision was taken at a bankers' meeting held yesterday at the BB headquarters, with Bangladesh Bank Governor Ahsan H Mansur presiding.

The entire fund will be handed over to the July Martyr's Memorial Foundation, an official who attended the meeting told The Daily Star on condition of anonymity.

Additionally, a managing director of a leading private commercial bank, also requesting anonymity, said the governor urged banks to scale up QR code-based transactions.