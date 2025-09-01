BB extends Tk 1,000cr refinancing scheme for wheat, maize to 2027

A farmer looks after his wheat plants at Rayganj village in Kurigram’s Nageshwari upazila. Photo: Star

Bangladesh Bank has extended the validity of its Tk 1,000 crore refinancing scheme, aimed at boosting wheat and maize production, until June 2027.

The central bank issued a circular on August 28, informing all scheduled banks that the tenure of the scheme, introduced in 2022, has been extended to ensure greater access to low-cost loans for farmers and entrepreneurs.

Under a circular dated May 25, 2022, the fund was created to strengthen wheat and maize production across the country.

Landless, small and marginal farmers, as well as sharecroppers, will be eligible for collateral-free loans of up to Tk 2 lakh from this fund.