Bangladesh must accelerate man-made fibre production to boost exports: PwC study 

Bangladesh should fast-track the production of garments from man-made fibre (MMF), as the global exports of such apparel is projected to increase from 50 percent in 2022 to 60 percent in 2030, according to a recent study by Price Waterhouse Cooper (PwC).

The study predicts that the global export of garments will rise from $953 billion in 2022 to $1121 billion by 2030.

PwC shared the findings of the study at a press conference held at the office of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA).

The study was commissioned by the BGMEA, as Bangladesh aims to export apparel worth $100 billion by 2030.