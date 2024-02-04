Business
Star Business Report 
Sun Feb 4, 2024 03:26 PM
Last update on: Sun Feb 4, 2024 03:36 PM

Most Viewed

Business

Bangas profit jumps 14%

Star Business Report 
Sun Feb 4, 2024 03:26 PM Last update on: Sun Feb 4, 2024 03:36 PM

 Bangas Ltd, one of the leading biscuit makers of Bangladesh, recorded a 14 percent profit growth year-on-year for the period of October-December 2023-24 financial year. 

The company logged a profit of Tk 60 lakh in the second quarter of FY24. It was Tk 53.37 lakh in the same quarter in the previous year, the company said in a filing on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE). 

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The rise in profit contributed to its earnings per share (EPS) of Tk 0.08, up from last year's Tk 0.07. 

EPS is a company's net profit divided by the number of common shares it has outstanding, essentially an indicator of a company's profitability, according to Investopedia. 

Bangas also saw its half yearly EPS increase 16 percent to Tk 0.14, against Tk 0.12 for the July-December 2022-23 period. 

Shares of the biscuit maker jumped 4.38 percent to Tk 116.90 on the DSE  today.

Related topic:
bangas
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

চাল ব্যবসায়ীরা শিয়ালের চেয়েও ধূর্ত: খাদ্যমন্ত্রী

রোববার দুপুরে বগুড়া জেলা প্রশাসকের সম্মেলন কক্ষে এক মতবিনিময় সভায় এ মন্তব্য করেন মন্ত্রী।

৫ মিনিট আগে
|বিদ্যুৎ ও জ্বালানি

১২ কেজি এলপিজির দাম ৪১ টাকা বেড়ে ১৪৭৪

৫০ মিনিট আগে
push notification
X