Bangas profit jumps 14%

Bangas Ltd, one of the leading biscuit makers of Bangladesh, recorded a 14 percent profit growth year-on-year for the period of October-December 2023-24 financial year.

The company logged a profit of Tk 60 lakh in the second quarter of FY24. It was Tk 53.37 lakh in the same quarter in the previous year, the company said in a filing on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE).

The rise in profit contributed to its earnings per share (EPS) of Tk 0.08, up from last year's Tk 0.07.

EPS is a company's net profit divided by the number of common shares it has outstanding, essentially an indicator of a company's profitability, according to Investopedia.

Bangas also saw its half yearly EPS increase 16 percent to Tk 0.14, against Tk 0.12 for the July-December 2022-23 period.

Shares of the biscuit maker jumped 4.38 percent to Tk 116.90 on the DSE today.