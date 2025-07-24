ADP spending hits 49-year low

Bangladesh's development spending fell to a historic low in fiscal year 2024-25, with just 68 percent of the revised annual development programme (ADP) implemented—marking the weakest performance since FY1976-77.

According to the Implementation Monitoring and Evaluation Division (IMED) data, ministries and divisions spent only Tk 1,53,452 crore out of the revised allocation of Tk 2,26,165 crore—a sharp drop from the original Tk 2,78,288 crore.

Officials attributed the drastic shortfall to widespread public unrest, heightened scrutiny over politically sensitive projects, and cost-cutting directives aimed at managing macroeconomic pressures.

Economists say the uneven implementation across sectors points to disparities in project planning, prioritisation, and administrative efficiency.

"The 67.85 percent ADP implementation rate in FY2024-25 is not only historically low but signals a worrying shift in development priorities," said Mustafizur Rahman, distinguished fellow at the Centre for Policy Dialogue.

"This is the lowest rate in Bangladesh's post-independence history, driven by a set of extraordinary circumstances. However, it does raise important questions about institutional capacity and the clarity of strategic direction," he added.

Previously, the lowest ADP implementation rate was recorded in FY2019-20 during the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, when execution stood at 80 percent.

Despite the overall decline, the Power Division emerged as an outstanding performer, implementing 98 percent of its revised allocation. In stark contrast, the Health Division posted the weakest performance, spending only 21 percent of its allocated funds.

While the political transition and unrest in the early months contributed to delays, Rahman argued the bigger issue lies in the growing neglect of critical sectors. "Even during Covid-19, implementation stayed above 80 percent. What we see now is more structural than circumstantial."

He expressed concern over the poor performance in education and health, with implementation rates as low as 21 percent.

"These are foundational sectors, essential for long-term growth and equity. Their marginalisation reflects a serious imbalance."

In contrast, sectors like power, energy, and agriculture saw over 90 percent utilisation. "While important, this disparity highlights a troubling misalignment in public investment," noted Rahman.

The economist acknowledged efforts to cut non-essential spending but warned against sacrificing core services. "This is a moment for course correction. Education and health must be treated not as expendable costs, but as strategic pillars for a resilient and inclusive Bangladesh."

Zahid Hussain, former lead economist of the World Bank's Dhaka office, said the sluggish ADP implementation in the first half of FY2024-25 stemmed from administrative delays, lack of project scrutiny, and revenue shortfalls.

"Almost no work was possible in July and August," he said, attributing the slowdown to the time the new administration needed to reorganise and resume basic functions. "Even maintaining routine operations was a major challenge in the first six months."

Hussain criticised the continuation of the previous government's ADP without adequate vetting. "The government pledged to go slow on mega projects and reassess smaller, politically driven ones—but the vetting process itself delayed implementation."

"The government revised its market borrowing target from Tk 1,35,000 crore to Tk 90,000 crore to curb inflation, which limited development spending," he also said.

Notably, while sectors like power and energy had 98 percent execution, health and primary education lagged far behind at 15-21 percent. "This disparity points to deeper structural and administrative inefficiencies," he said, citing longstanding issues in procurement and bureaucratic capacity—especially in health and education, where implementation has remained persistently weak.

Meanwhile, Selim Raihan, executive director of Sanem, also pointed to the turbulent period following the mass uprising in July 2024 as a major reason for low ADP implementation. "Political transition delayed administrative reorganisation. Political caution and efforts to avoid past corruption allegations further slowed implementation."

Raihan said bureaucrats were reluctant to proceed with projects linked to the previous regime, fearing controversy. "Without a clear mandate or long-term vision, the interim government lacked the political drive to push development work forward."

He criticised the government's failure to prioritise core sectors amid an ongoing economic crisis. "It was critical to push health and education projects. Yet only 21 percent of the Health Services Division's allocation was utilised—this is alarming."

He also emphasised gaps in implementation capacity. "Many politically backed contractors became inactive after the regime change, and the government lacked mechanisms to replace them. The bureaucracy was unprepared to respond."

These problems, Raihan said, are symptomatic of broader dysfunction. "From rural uncertainty to stalled service delivery, all signs point to systemic failure. Without urgent correction, this weakens prospects for inclusive recovery and long-term growth," he cautioned.

When contacted, Kamal Uddin, secretary of the Implementation Monitoring and Evaluation Division, said he has no clear idea about the sluggish implementation of the ADP in the last fiscal year, as he joined the division recently.

He declined to comment on the ADP implementation rate "without seeing the report fully."