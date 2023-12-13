4G users top 10cr for first time

That means more than half the users, or 53 percent, are now using 4G SIMs, showcasing a positive trend in the adoption of high-speed mobile internet.

The 4G penetration in Bangladesh has steadily risen over the past few years, surpassing the 10-crore mark for the first time in October.

According to data from Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC), there were about 18.96 crore mobile subscribers as of October. Of them, 10.05 crore use 4G.

Industry people attributed the growth to the expansion of 4G infrastructure, increased investment by telecom operators, and growing demand for faster and more reliable connectivity.

The telecom regulator awarded 4G licences to operators in February 2018, taking Bangladesh into the era of fourth-generation data services. The number of 4G subscribers reached 5 million in June that year.

The 4G subscriber base shot up to 1.87 crore in June the following year before hitting 3.53 crore in the same month of 2020.

There were 5.92 crore 4G subscribers in the country in June 2021, 7.91 crore in June 2022 and 9.39 crore in June 2023.

But despite these advancements, Bangladesh finds itself trailing neighbouring countries in the South Asian region, which have witnessed more rapid and extensive 4G network development.

In 2022, more than 72 percent of mobile users in India were equipped with 4G while it was 57 percent in Pakistan and an average of 70 percent across the Asia Pacific region, according to GSMA's The Mobile Economy Asia Pacific 2023.

Industry experts point to several challenges that are contributing to comparatively slower growth in 4G adoption. For example, affordability and accessibility issues for smartphones capable of supporting 4G technology have hindered widespread adoption, particularly among lower-income groups.

HOW OPERATORS ARE FARING

Robi, the second-largest operator, leads in terms of the percentage of 4G users within its subscriber base. Following closely is the third-largest operator, Banglalink, while the leading operator, Grameenphone, holds third spot.

Collectively, these operators command 96.60 percent of the telecom market in terms of subscribers that also include 2G and 3G users.

More than 60 percent of the active subscribers of Robi, which has 5.80 crore customers, now use 4G.

Shahed Alam, chief corporate and regulatory officer of Robi Axiata, said after becoming the first mobile network operator to launch 4G services in all 64 districts in 2018, Robi continues to make significant progress in the market thanks to sustained investment.

"Robi's 4G has become much stronger than before by utilising the 2,600 MHz spectrum. Voice over LTE users are enjoying superior voice quality on their devices powered by our strong 4G network," he added.

According to Alam, Robi now has more than 3.53 crore 4G users.

"This happens to be the highest percentage of 4G users among all mobile operators. Not only that, approximately 80 percent of Robi's data users are 4G customers," he said.

This is a clear reflection of Robi's reliable network and innovative services winning the hearts and minds of customers, Alam added.

Meanwhile, about 49 percent of the 4.31 crore customers of Banglalink now use 4G.

An official of Banglalink said they were initially legging in 4G customer acquisition but eventually gained a huge number of users over the last one-and-a-half years.

Taimur Rahman, chief corporate and regulatory affairs officer at Banglalink, said the operator has invested considerably over the last two years in expanding its network from 10,000 base transceiver stations to nearly 16,000.

"On top of that, we invested in procuring new spectrum to ensure the best data experience for our customers and have consistently ensured the best data speed in the country," he added.

Rahman also informed that Banglalink believes data connectivity is a basic necessity for the people, which is why they have ensured that all their base transceiver stations support 4G.

"Through this initiative, nearly 21 million, or 50 percent, of our customers regularly use 4G and this number is increasing daily," he said.

Rahman believes that affordability of 4G handsets and reduction of taxes related to data penetration is vital to ensure faster 4G penetration, which would have a direct impact on increasing the country's gross domestic product through enhanced digitisation of the population.

When it comes to Grameenphone, around 49 percent of the operator's 8.2 crore customers use 4G.

During the July-September period, Grameenphone invested Tk 280 crore mainly on expanding its 4G network coverage and deploying 2,600 MHz spectrum.

"More than 1,900 new 4G sites and 1,700 coverage sites were rolled out in the last 12 months," said Yasir Azman, CEO of Grameenphone Ltd.

By the end of the third quarter of 2023, the number Grameenphone's of 4G sites reached 21,000, facilitating network coverage for up to 97.9 percent of the country's population, he added in a recent statement.