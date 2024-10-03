Fashion brands see higher customer footfall ahead of Durga Puja

A woman browses through clothes at a fashion outlet located in Bashundhara City shopping complex in the capital’s Panthapath. Retailers reported increasing customer turnout ahead of Durga Puja, the biggest religious festival of the Hindu community to be celebrated from October 10. Photo: Prabir Das

Fashion brands and retailers are witnessing increased customer footfall ahead of Durga Puja, the biggest annual festival for Hindu community, despite rising prices and political uncertainty.

Businesspeople were initially sceptical about sales prior to one of the biggest religious festivals in the country as law and order broke down after the fall of the Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League government on August 5.

However, those fears have now made way for optimism, with many saying sales could increase if the situation remains stable leading up to Durga Puja, which begins on October 10 this year.

According to businesspeople, Eid-ul-Fitr and Eid-ul Azha account for about 70 percent of all festival-related sales in Bangladesh while the rest take place during Pahela Baishakh and Durga Puja.

Alongside apparel, demand for consumer electronics, sweets and hilsa fish also sees an uptick ahead of the major festival for Hindus, who account for approximately 8 percent of the country's population.

Sales typically peak about 10 days before the start of festivities and continue for around three days after. However, it is also a time when the pinch of rising prices is felt most.

Inflation hit 10.49 percent in Bangladesh in August and has been hovering over nine percent since March of 2023, eroding people's purchasing power and becoming a cause for concern during a time for celebrations.

Upoma Dey, a third-year student at Eden Mohila College, expressed concern over the rising prices of clothing.

"Last Durga Puja, I spent Tk 7,800. But this year I had to spend around Tk 10,000 for the same number of dresses," she said, adding that the quality of fabrics was also declining over time.

Similarly, Deepra Prativa Das, an employee at a private company in Dhaka, said the cost of clothing had increased significantly.

"The panjabi I bought for Tk 800 to 900 last year now costs Tk 1,200 to Tk 1,300," he said.

Many other shoppers echoed similar worries about rising prices. But despite such concerns, retailers report a positive response from customers.

Sharifun Reba, director at SaRa Lifestyle Limited, a popular retail fashion brand with 14 outlets across the country, was happy to see strong sales ahead of Durga Puja.

"This is always a special time of year for us. We have seen a significant uptick in sales across all clothing categories," Reba said.

She noted a two to three percent increase in year-on-year sales compared to the time preceding last year's Durga Puja, attributing the growth to their continued focus on offering high-quality, stylish, and affordable clothing.

"We are optimistic that the upcoming festivities will prove a successful season for business," she added.

Khalid Mahmood Khan, co-founder of Kay Kraft, a retailer of fashion wear, accessories and home textiles with 16 outlets across the country, also reported increased customer footfall.

"If we compare sales before last year's Durga Puja to now, they are nearly the same," he said.

However, Khan expressed concern over the country's political situation, which has created uncertainty in consumer confidence. He expects sales to pick up in the week leading up to the festival.

Traders said sarees and salwar kameez are in high demand, with buyers more interested in katan, silk and embroidered sarees. Jamdani sarees are also sought-after items.

Soumik Das, manager of Rang Bangladesh, stated that sales were going well despite the political uncertainty.

However, he said there had been no growth compared to the previous year. "If the current trend continues, growth may be seen in the final days before the Puja."

He also pointed out that some customers, unable to travel to India due to complications securing visas, have turned to local shops, contributing to the recent increase in footfall.

Raihan Kabir, head of marketing and e-commerce at Apex Footwear Limited, shared that their Puja collection, launched on September 29, had been well-received.

However, the development is not the same in all places.

In Dhaka's New Market, Mohammad Rusel, a shopkeeper, reported a significant drop in customer traffic.

"The shop has been mostly empty all day," he noted.

A saree seller in the same area highlighted that customer turnout at saree shops is noticeably low this year.

"Our prices are the same as last year, but the number of customers has decreased significantly."

A shopkeeper at the Aziz Super Market in the capital's Shahbagh shared that prices of sarees, panjabis and women's kurtis are consistent with last year.

He highlighted recent incidents of violence against minorities, saying it may have had an impact on the psyche of consumers.

Home appliance retailers usually also see a rise in sales ahead of any major festival, with blenders, grinders, rice cookers, and microwaves in high demand.

However, according to Nurul Afser, deputy managing director of Electro Mart Limited, shopping for home appliances had not yet fully started.

He hoped sales would pick up from the first week of October.

The food and beverage industry is also gearing up for Durga Puja, with retailers expecting an increase in sales.

Shah Mostaque Ahmed, general manager of Well Food and Beverage Company Limited, said sales of sweets had already started to increase compared to usual.

"As we do every year, we are offering a 10 percent discount on various types of sweets ahead of Durga Puja. However, corporate orders, which are a significant source of sales, have not yet started coming in," he added.

Khokon Chandra Samaddar, a wholesale fish trader at the Jatrabari fish market, said that the demand for Hilsa typically increases during Durga Puja.

On Monday, the price increased by Tk 50 per kilogramme as a result of increasing demand, he said.

He added that a fish weighing between 800 to 900 grammes was being sold for Tk 1,500, while a 1-kg fish was fetching Tk 1,650. Each Hilsa weighing over 1 kg was being sold for Tk 1,750 per kilogramme.