BB allows loan rescheduling for 250 firms up to 15 years

Down payments start at 1% with grace periods reaching 3 years

The central bank has approved a mega loan rescheduling facility for some 250 companies, including some of the country's biggest corporate defaulters, in an attempt to boost business activity amid slowing economic growth.

The Bangladesh Bank (BB) will allow these firms to extend loan repayment over 5 to 15 years, with down payments as low as 1 percent and grace periods of up to 3 years, officials familiar with the matter told The Daily Star, adding that the terms will, however, vary case by case.

The approved list includes conglomerates such as Abdul Monem Group, Orion Group, Deshbandhu Group, and Tanaka Group, all of which have hundreds of crores of taka in defaulted loans across multiple lenders.

Others represent sectors from steel and textiles to agro-processing and footwear manufacturing.

Contacted, Areif Hossain Khan, executive director and spokesperson of the central bank, said, "Around 1,250 businesses applied for special policy support, of which some 250 were selected."

He added the scheme is meant for aiding companies hit by foreign-exchange losses, energy shortages, and those that suffered under political retaliation during the previous government.

Khan said that willful defaulters will be excluded.

The initiative comes eight months after the central bank formed a five-member committee to assess corporate borrowers whose loan defaults were deemed beyond their control.

Of the selected businesses for the scheme, Abdul Monem Ltd has non-performing loans of Tk 698 crore at 24 banks and non-bank financial institutions, including Agrani Bank, IFIC Bank, United Commercial Bank, and Dutch-Bangla Bank, according to central bank data as of March 2025.

"Due to various factors, including the Russia-Ukraine war and Covid, our work volume has dropped sharply. Previously, we used to get 50 projects a month, but now it is only one or two," ASM Mainuddin Monem, managing director of Abdul Monem, told The Daily Star.

"When I became the managing director in 2021, our bank loans stood at Tk 2,137 crore. Since then, the amount has increased due to high interest rates," he said.

Monem said that despite repayments, the outstanding balance grows because of the 16 percent interest rate. "How can we run a business while paying interest this high?" he asked.

He also blamed the sharp rise in the dollar rate in recent years. "The exchange rate used to be Tk 80 to 86. Now, it is Tk 120."

Orion Oil and Shipping, a subsidiary of Orion Group, holds Tk 882 crore in bad loans. It has defaulted at state-run Janata Bank, Rupali Bank, AB Bank, United Commercial Bank, and CVC Finance as of March this year.

Salman Obaidul Karim, managing director of Orion Group, confirmed to The Daily Star that they will receive special policy support for rescheduling loans.

"Orion Oil and Shipping Ltd became default due to foreign exchange losses amid forex market volatility," he said.

Tanaka Group owes Tk 926 crore in defaults at Agrani Bank alone, while Deshbandhu Group has also been approved for support, according to central bank data.

Other firms approved for the facility include Dandy Dyeing Limited, Bengal Group, Ambient Steel BD, GPH Ispat, Prime Group, Anwar Group, Silkway Group, Shadab Fashion, and Apex Weaving.

Diamond Spinning Mills, Mim Group (Alema Textile), SMA Group (AA Knit Spin), BUC Agro, Rising Steel, Bling Leather Products, Ankur Specialised Cold Storage, Sourav Aluminium Works, Intensity Limited, and Global Asset Ltd are also going to get the special facility, according to the central bank.

In January this year, the central bank formed a five-member committee, led by the executive director of the Department of Offsite Supervision, to provide necessary policy support for restructuring or rescheduling corporate borrowers that defaulted on loans due to factors beyond their control.

Since then, it has met dozens of firms, offering tailored terms ranging from minimal down payments to extended repayment schedules.

The initial deadline for applications was April 30, but the tenure was later extended till May 31, The Daily Star learned from members of the committee.

On condition of anonymity, a member of the committee said, "Different kinds of policy support will be provided based on specific demands and needs."

"Some companies are likely to receive a lower down payment, while others may get longer repayment terms to keep their operations running," the member added.

Bankers, however, fear this approach might encourage a culture of non-payment and weaken banking discipline, especially as it includes long-term defaulters linked to political patronage.

According to them, the scale of the relief highlights the depth of the banking sector's troubles.

Defaulted loans hit a record Tk 4,20,335 crore at the end of March, following a sharp increase after the political changeover in August last year.

Many borrowers halted repayments in anticipation of policy relief, making recovery even harder for banks.

"We are facing a tough situation with loan recovery. Nearly all borrowers have halted repayments after applying to the central bank for policy support," said a senior Agrani Bank official on condition of anonymity.