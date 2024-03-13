10 women honoured for their contributions in aviation, tourism sectors

Ten distinguished women were awarded today for their outstanding achievement in aviation, tourism, aeronautical engineering and culinary sectors.

With association of Biman Bangladesh Airlines, the Aviation and Tourism Journalists Association of Bangladesh (ATJFB) gave the awards for their significant contribution to the aviation and tourism sector.

Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Muhammad Faruk Khan handed over the awards at a function held at the Dhaka Club.

The awardees are Tasmin Doza, a senior pilot of Biman, Samiya Halima Kabir, aeronautical engineer of Biman; Sadia Haque, co-founder and CEO of Share Trip; Afsia Jannat Saleh, MD of Saimon Overseas; Farhana Islam Nusrat, cabin crew of Biman; Jaheda Bagum, head of culinary training, National Hotel and Tourism Training Institute; Dilruba Parvin, deputy managing director, US-Bangla Airlines; Rashida Kabir Chowdhury, deputy general manager, Bangladesh Airlines Training Centre; Monwara Hakim Ali, chairman, Butterfly Park; and Nadira Kiron, executive editor, Green TV.

Faruk Khan in his speech said women have done well and progressed whenever given the opportunity. Today's award is also a unique award.

He said there was a time when the main obstacle to women's progress was the government and her family. Now that has changed.

"I hope that women will go further in the aviation sector. We will provide the necessary facilities for this."

Air Vice Marshal M Mafidur Rahman, chairman, Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB), said Bangladesh's aviation sector has about 6% female workforce. At the same time, India has the largest number of women workers in the sector in the world, at around 12%.

"I think that women's participation should be increased in this sector in Bangladesh."

Mokammel Hossain, secretary, civil aviation ministry; Shafiul Azim, Biman Bangladesh Airlines MD and CEO; and Abu Taher Muhammad Jaber, chief executive officer, Bangladesh Tourism Board, were present at the time.