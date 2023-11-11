Industries
Star Business Report
Sat Nov 11, 2023 06:09 PM
Last update on: Sat Nov 11, 2023 06:15 PM

Leadership Summit underway in Dhaka

Star Business Report
Experts at a panel discussion at Leadership Summit. Photo: Collected

The "Leadership Summit" is going on in Dhaka today to develop leadership for meeting the multifaceted challenges and opportunities of the future.

Bangladesh Brand Forum (BFF) organised its seventh edition of the daylong summit at Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden with the theme "Navigating the Next Frontier: Transforming Organizations for the Future."

Industry leaders and experts from home and abroad took part in the different sessions of the summit.

The programme presented by American International University-Bangladesh (AIUB) and powered by Summit Communications Limited & Sheltech was organised in association with BSRM, Team Group and The Daily Star.

Aspire to Innovate (a2i), Smart Bangladesh Network and Nammcon Consultancy Ltd collaborated in the event.

"Our visions and journeys are shaped by our leaders. Therefore, it's very important to address how we want to develop our leadership skills to meet the multifaceted challenges and opportunities of the future," said Shariful Islam, founder and managing director of BFF the opening session.

There were five-panel discussions, three keynote sessions and an insight session.

