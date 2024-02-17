Growing market for fire safety items creates opportunity for local manufacturing

'Bangladesh has an annual market of around Tk 14,000 crore-Tk 15,000 crore for fire safety and security-related items, but has to import such items from the United Kingdom, the US, UAE, Germany, Turkey, and Japan'

A booth featuring fire extinguishers and information about various fire safety products is seen at the 9th International Fire, Safety and Security Expo-2024 at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre in Dhaka. Around 85 companies are showcasing their products at the three-day expo. Photo: Rashed Shumon

The domestic market for fire safety and security equipment is growing, creating opportunities for local manufacturing and, eventually, exports, business stakeholders said today.

Bangladesh has an annual market of around Tk 14,000 crore-Tk 15,000 crore for fire safety and security-related items, but has to import such items from the United Kingdom, the US, UAE, Germany, Turkey, and Japan, said Md Niaz Ali Chisty, president of the Electronics Safety and Security Association of Bangladesh (ESSAB).

Recently, two local firms have started making fire-resistant doors, he said after the opening of the 9th International Fire, Safety and Security Expo-2024, organised by ESSAB at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre in Dhaka.

"We want to become a manufacturing-based sector. We need policy support," he said at the inauguration of the three-day expo, where around 85 companies are showcasing their products.

Chisty said the market started expanding after the deadly blaze at Tazreen Fashions in 2012 and the Rana Plaza collapse, which highlighted the need to improve fire and building safety.

"There was previously a lack of compliance and awareness regarding fire safety," he said, adding the market had grown by 5 percent annually over the past five years.

"The market will expand in line with the establishment of factories and development of infrastructure," he said, urging the government to allocate land for establishing factories.

Chisty said they wanted to start with assembling CKD (Completely Knocked Down) units of machines.

"We want to go for making components later. It is possible if the government exempts import duty for CKD. The government will not make a loss if it provides us with duty benefits. Our products will save lives and property," he added.

During the inauguration, Salman F Rahman, private industry and investment adviser to the prime minister, said: "Those who are importing can invest to make the items here. It may be done through joint ventures with foreign companies. Domestic manufacturing will provide the scope to market locally and export."

Rahman, citing the local manufacturing of electronics such as televisions, said locally-made electronics were exported to over 100 countries.

He also called on foreign investors to invest and cater to the growing domestic market.

"All kinds of support will be provided by the government," he added.

Rahman said they inspected a number of small and medium factories to monitor fire safety compliance and found that fires mainly occurred due to short circuits or structural problems.

Short circuits happen due to sub-standard cables, he said, adding that building safety issues would be ensured after the establishment of an authority to enforce the Bangladesh Building Code.

The building code must be followed, said Mahbubul Alam, president of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry.

"As Bangladesh aims to become an advanced country, we have to modernise our factories," he said, also calling upon businesses to shun the import of low-quality equipment.

The capacity of Bangladesh Standards and Testing Institution (BSTI) also needs to be enhanced, Alam added.

Brigadier General Md Main Uddin, director general of Fire Service and Civil Defence, Bangladesh, called upon the people to invest in fire prevention.

"I urge everyone to spend two percent of your construction cost (on safety measures). That will make your building safe," he said.

Faruque Hassan, president of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association, also suggested local manufacturing of fire safety-related items.

"This will reduce our wait time in getting delivery," he added.

ESSAB Secretary General Zakir Uddin Ahmed stressed the need to ensure the quality of fire safety equipment. "At present, there is no standard for fire safety items although other countries have such standards," he said.

He said in order to make such items in Bangladesh, they needed loans on easy terms.

"Making fire safety equipment is not rocket science. We can manufacture it here. Please give us policy support."