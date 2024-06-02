Cheque dishonour case: Evaly’s Rassel, Shamima get 1-yr jail in Ctg

A Chattogram court today sentenced former CEO of the controversial e-commerce platform Evaly Mohammad Rassel, and his wife and co-founder Shamima Nasrin, to one year in jail in a bank cheque fraudulence case today.

Chattogram Seventh Joint Metropolitan Sessions Court Judge Mohiuddin handed down the verdict in-absentia, reports our staff correspondent quoting plaintiff lawyer advocate Shahriar Yasir Arafat.

He said the court also fined the couple Tk 1.80 lakh and issued arrest warrants against them as they are absconding.

According to the case statement, Jasim Uddin, a resident of the Panchlaish area of the city, paid Evaly Tk 1.10 lakh in April 2021 for the purchase of a motorcycle.

However, Evaly did not deliver the bike. Later, Evaly gave him a cheque, which was rejected by the bank.

Following that, the victim filed a case against Rassel and his wife with the Chittagong court on October 2, 2021.

On September 16, 2021, Rassel and Shamima were arrested from their Mohammadpur residence in the capital in a case filed over fraud and embezzlement.

Shamima was released on bail in April 2022, and Rassel was released on bail on December 19, 2022.