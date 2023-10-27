Pubali Bank holds workshop on info security

Mohammad Ali, managing director and CEO of Pubali Bank PLC, inaugurates a workshop on “information security awareness” which was held virtually recently. PHOTO: Pubali Bank

Pubali Bank PLC recently arranged a virtual workshop on "information security awareness".

Mohammad Ali, managing director and CEO of the bank, inaugurated the workshop as the chief guest, said a press release.

Ali gave an overview on the security roadmap of Pubali Bank.

Md Helal Uddin, general manager of ICT operation division, spoke on information security awareness and Mohammad Arif Ferdous, senior principal officer of ICT operation division, spoke on basic security awareness and other aspects at the workshop as resource people.

Among others, Mohammad Esha, Ahmed Enayet Manzur, Md Shahnewaz Khan and Mohammad Anisuzzaman, deputy managing directors of the bank, and Javed Hasan, general manager and chief technology officer, virtually joined the workshop.