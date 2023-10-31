Prime Bank inks deal with Electra Holdings

Nazeem A Choudhury, deputy managing director of Prime Bank, and Md Zakiullah Shahid, managing director of Electra Holdings, pose alongside senior officials of both organisations during an agreement signing ceremony at the bank’s head office in Dhaka. Photo: Prime Bank

Prime Bank signed an agreement with Electra Holdings, the official seller of Xiaomi branded mobile phones in Bangladesh, at the bank's head office in Dhaka.

Under this deal, all Prime Bank cardholders will enjoy up to Tk 5,000 discount on purchases of mobile phones from Electra Holdings. Creditcard holders will enjoy up to six months zero percent EMI facility, read a press release.

Nazeem A Choudhury, deputy managing director of Prime Bank and Md Zakiullah Shahid, managing director of Electra Holdings, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

Md Asif Bin Idrish, senior executive vice president, commercial banking division, Masudul Haque Bhuiyan, head of cards & alternative delivery channel and Md Abu Sufian, general manager of Electra Holdings, were among those present.