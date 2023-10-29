Premier Bank celebrates 24 years of journey

HBM Iqbal, chairman of Premier Bank PLC, cuts a cake to inaugurate a celebration of the bank’s 24 years of journey styled “24 Years of Service and Success” at the Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel last week. Photo: Premier Bank PLC

Premier Bank PLC celebrated its 24 years of journey styled "24 Years of Service and Success" of the bank.

HBM Iqbal, chairman of the bank, inaugurated the celebration at the Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel last week, said a press release.

"Our journey started in 1999. We have earned the trust and love of the people by following the path of service and success in 24 years," said Iqbal in his inaugural speech.

"This has only been possible through the relentless and continuous support of our customers, patrons, regulatory bodies, media partners and well-wishers," he added.

"Premier Bank PLC is a AAA rated bank with asset and deposit (as of 30/09/2023) standing at Tk 30,534 crore and Tk 27,008 crore respectively while the current loan default rate is 4.89 percent," said M Reazul Karim, managing director and CEO.

The bank has launched a couple of credit cards -- Premier Bank Mastercard World Credit Card and Premier Bank VISA Signature Credit Card -- to commemorate 24 years of the journey.

Among others, Abdus Salam Murshedy and Jamal G Ahmed, directors of the bank, M Imran Iqbal, chairman of risk management committee, and Kaiser A Chowdhury, independent director, were present.