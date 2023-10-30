Mercantile Bank launches four sub branches

Mercantile Bank yesterday launched four sub-branches across Bangladesh through a virtual programme. Among others, Md Anwarul Haq, vice chairman of Mercantile Bank Securities Ltd, and MA Khan Belal, chairman, were present at the event. PHOTO: Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank yesterday launched four sub-branches across Bangladesh through a virtual ceremony. ASM Feroz Alam, vice-chairman of the bank, inaugurated the sub-branches while Md Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, managing director and CEO, opened their banking activities. Two of the sub-branches are in Dhaka while the others are in Chattogram and Narsingdi.

Md Anwarul Haq, vice chairman of Mercantile Bank Securities Ltd, MA Khan Belal, chairman, Mati Ul Hasan, additional managing director, and Ashim Kumar Saha, Shah Md Sohel Khurshid and Mohammad Iqbal Rezwan, senior vice-presidents, participated in the programme.

Md Jamal Molla, mayor of Raipura Pourasava in Narsingdi, and other invited guests and customers of the bank, its regional heads and senior executives also attended.