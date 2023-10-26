Mercantile Bank inks deal with bourses

Khairul Bashar Abu Taher Mohammed, chief regulatory officer of the Dhaka Stock Exchange, Hasnain Bari, deputy general manager of the Chittagong Stock Exchange, and Shamim Ahmed, deputy managing director and CAMLCO of Mercantile Bank, exchange signed documents of a tripartite agreement at the DSE Tower in Nikunja, Dhaka on Tuesday. Photo: Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank PLC has signed a tripartite agreement with the Dhaka Stock Exchange Ltd (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange PLC (CSE).

Khairul Bashar Abu Taher Mohammed, chief regulatory officer of the DSE, Hasnain Bari, deputy general manager of the CSE, and Shamim Ahmed, deputy managing director and CAMLCO of the bank, inked the deal at the DSE Tower in Nikunja, Dhaka on Tuesday, said a press release.

The agreement was made to share a uniform and integrated electronic subscription system for listing of the public offer portion of Tk 50 crore of Mercantile Bank Perpetual Bond.

Saifur Rahman Majumder, managing director (current charge) of the DSE, and Faruque Ahmed, first vice-president and head of Nikunja branch of the bank, and Mohammad Tarek Parvez Khan, first vice-president of treasury division, along with other officials of respective organisations, were present.