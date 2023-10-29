Banks
Eastern Bank posts 10% rise in profit

Eastern Bank's profit increased 10 percent year-on-year to Tk 426 crore in the January-September period of 2023.

As a result, its earnings per share (EPS) increased to Tk 3.53 as of September 30 this year up from Tk 3.20 last year, according to the un-audited financial statements of the company.

Its profit for the July-September period of 2023 stood at Tk 183 crore, up 22 percent year-on-year.

The EPS in the three-month period stood at Tk 1.52 in 2023, up from Tk 1.24 the previous year.

The bank also saw its net cash flow per share fall by 57 percent year-on-year to Tk 4.04.

